Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.763.572.541.960.070.070.010.010.010.01

