Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.763.57 -23 OPM %2.541.96 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story