Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 2.76 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.763.57 -23 OPM %2.541.96 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
