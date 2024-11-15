S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 539.66 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 35.68% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 539.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 453.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales539.66453.78 19 OPM %14.8515.79 -PBDT87.9563.48 39 PBT63.7741.17 55 NP39.7829.32 36
