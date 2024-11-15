Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2024 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 539.66 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 35.68% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 539.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 453.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales539.66453.78 19 OPM %14.8515.79 -PBDT87.9563.48 39 PBT63.7741.17 55 NP39.7829.32 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story