S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 35.68% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 539.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 453.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.539.66453.7814.8515.7987.9563.4863.7741.1739.7829.32

