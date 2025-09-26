Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 54.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 89.28 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 54.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.89.2889.5938.0342.5922.2821.8411.2912.808.0817.58

