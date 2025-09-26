GIFT Nifty could open mildly in the green; Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs imports

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 34.00 points (or 0.14%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open mildly in the green today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,995.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,103.01 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,454.10 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Shares in Asia declined on Friday, led by sharp losses in pharmaceutical stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs. Sentiment was further pressured as traders scaled back expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Trump revealed that the U.S. will impose 100% tariffs on imported branded drugs, 25% on heavy-duty trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets, 50% on bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture. The duties are set to take effect on October 1. On Wall Street, technology stocks extended their pullback for a third consecutive session, weighed down by rising Treasury yields. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 6,604.72, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.55% to close at 22,384.70, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38% to 45,947.32. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.2% after jobless claims data came in lower than expected.

Separately, Trump signed an executive order approving a $14 billion proposal to keep TikTok operational in the U.S., according to Vice President JD Vance. The plan, which still requires Beijings approval, calls for a new joint venture to manage TikToks U.S. operations, with ByteDance retaining a stake of less than 20%. Domestic Market: Domestic equities extended their losing streak for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, with the Nifty slipping below the 25,100 mark as weakness in private banks, auto and IT stocks dragged the benchmarks lower. Investor sentiment remained fragile amid worries over changes in U.S. H-1B visa rules and persistent foreign fund outflows, which overshadowed hopes of a festive-season boost to consumption. Profit booking has also set in post-GST reforms as traders recalibrate valuations ahead of Q2 earnings.