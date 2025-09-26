LTTS announces expanded partnership with Siemens

For collaboration on AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystem

L&T Technology Services(LTTS) announced an expanded partnership with Siemens, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. This collaboration aims to advance Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation within LTTS' Sustainability segment, which encompasses Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products.

Through this alliance, LTTS will utilize the digital technology portfolio of Siemens to deliver simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions for diverse sectors including Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Products, and Process & Plant Engineering. By combining Siemens' flagship platforms, TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix, integrated with LTTS' AI-driven engineering expertise, the partnership will accelerate digital adoption, improve precision in system design, and drive faster, smarter decision-making across manufacturing ecosystems.