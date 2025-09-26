Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES bags $18 million international order from South Africa's Talis Logistics

RITES bags $18 million international order from South Africa's Talis Logistics

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rites has bagged a significant export order worth $18 million from Talis Logistics, a South Africa-based entity, marking another step in its international expansion efforts.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of award for the supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives. The contract entails delivering refurbished locomotives tailored to Cape Gauge standards, widely used in Southern Africas railway infrastructure.

The order has been classified as an international contract, and RITES is expected to execute the delivery within 6 to 8 months from the receipt of the advance payment.

This international order underlines RITES growing presence in global markets and its capability to deliver customized rail solutions, the company said in a statement.

RITES confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Talis Logistics. The contract is being executed on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, with delivery to be completed at the clients port in South Africa.

The deal is expected to further strengthen RITES export portfolio, particularly in African markets, where there is growing demand for rail infrastructure upgrades and rehabilitation of existing rolling stock.

Rites is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 80.10 crore on 0.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 489.74 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Rites fell 2.17% to end at Rs 252.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor establishes Centre of Excellence in Bologna, Italy

HPL Electric & Power secures new order of Rs 65.72 cr

Ceigall India JV bags project worth Rs 509 cr

HAL wins order of Rs 62,370 cr from Ministry of Defence

RITES wins order of USD 18 million from Talis Logistics, South Africa

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story