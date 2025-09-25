TVS Motor establishes Centre of Excellence in Bologna, Italy

TVS Motor to acquire 100% stake in Engines Engineering S.p.A.

TVS Motor Company announced the establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy, reinforcing its long-term vision to deliver premium, future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian automotive design and engineering powerhouse known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing. The acquisition reflects TVS Motor's commitment to strengthening its design and engineering base to accelerate the creation of next generation mobility platforms.