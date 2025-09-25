Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor establishes Centre of Excellence in Bologna, Italy

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
TVS Motor to acquire 100% stake in Engines Engineering S.p.A.

TVS Motor Company announced the establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy, reinforcing its long-term vision to deliver premium, future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian automotive design and engineering powerhouse known for advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing. The acquisition reflects TVS Motor's commitment to strengthening its design and engineering base to accelerate the creation of next generation mobility platforms.

The CoE is designed as a concept-to-product innovation hub, seamlessly integrating Engines Engineering's expertise with TVS Motor's global R&D capabilities. By uniting diverse engineering teams and expanding access to global talent pools, the CoE will significantly enhance the company's speed to market, product differentiation, and technological leadership.

In addition to bolstering TVS Motor's premium and future-ready product pipeline, the CoE will also add new capabilities to Norton Motorcycles, the company's iconic British marque, supporting its ambition to craft modern luxury motorcycles with cutting-edge performance and design.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

