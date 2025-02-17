Asian markets sentiment remain mixed

Sentiment in Asian markets remained mixed as markets keenly watched the developments on the trade tariff front. Expectations of a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal also swayed sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 percent to finish trading at 3,355.83. The day's trading ranged between 3,357.12 and 3,333.19. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.39 percent higher at 10,791.06.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 25 points or 0.06 percent to close at 39,174.25 amidst the positive sentiment created by the strong GDP data. The day's trading range was between 39,238.75 and 39,021.23.

Nippon Express gained 8.3 percent. Dai-chi Life rallied 7.9 percent followed by Credit Saison that gained 6.8 percent. Bridgestone Corp and Asahi Group Holdings, both gained more than 5 percent.

Dentsu declined more than 13 percent. Olympus Corp lost 9.7 percent followed by Amada that decreased 8.3 percent. Yokogawa Electric Corp and Ricoh, both lost close to 5 percent.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,537.10, dropping 19 points or 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,480.20 and 8,555.80 amidst a decline in the heavyweight banks.

