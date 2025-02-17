Cochin Shipyard announces collaboration with A.P. Moller V Maersk

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
To explore opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller V Maersk to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India. This aligns with the Government of India's Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent Union Budget 2025-26 announcements to position India among the top global maritime hubs.

The MoU encompasses key areas of co-operation such as: h

Technical expertise sharing for achieving global standards in ship maintenance;

Exploration of ship repair, dry docking, and new building opportunities; h

Joint training programs focusing responsible practices; and h

Skill development initiatives for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

