Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of one MV cables line

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
At Vadodara plant

Diamond Power Infrastructure has commenced the commercial production of one Medium Voltage extrusion line capable for making 175 kms of MV Cables per month.

At Present, the Company has 3 MV Cables lines in operations and has an ambitious plan to commence the commercial production of 6 more MV Cables line by September 2025, making it total 9 lines in a single location.

Two More MV Cables Line are expected to be completed by March 2025 with the commencing of this line. At Present, the Company has four lines capable of making 600 kms of MV Cables every month which will increase to 1350 kms per month before Sept 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

