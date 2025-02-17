Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HUDCO signs MoU with Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Netherlands

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 17 February 2025, with the aim of reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strengths of the concerned institutions for the effective implementation of training, research, capacity building activities and fee-based projects/services in the field of human settlements.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

