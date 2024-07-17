Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 24.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 24.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 24.54% to Rs 1169.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1550.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 8943.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8943.249153.79 -2 OPM %18.9423.17 -PBDT1831.322303.28 -20 PBT1603.622104.96 -24 NP1169.981550.37 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'I divorce you': Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra dumps husband on Insta story

'May not wake up': Lawyer says Kejriwal's sugar level dropped below 50

Govt looks to speed up visa issuance for Chinese technicians: Report

Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

LIVE news: Haryana government announces 10% reservation in jobs for Agniveers

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story