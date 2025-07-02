Asian Paints Ltd Slides 1.06%

Asian Paints Ltd has added 3.38% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd fell 1.06% today to trade at Rs 2343.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.21% to quote at 59915.22. The index is up 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd decreased 1% and Voltas Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.43 % over last one year compared to the 5.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has added 3.38% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7307 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59990 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3394 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2125 on 04 Mar 2025.