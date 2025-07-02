PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

PDS said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, PDS Sourcing has entered into share subscription agreement to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link (GSCL) for total consideration of Rs 10.25 crore ($1.20 million).

GSCL is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's global footprint, with a strategic focus on enhancing its presence and service capabilities in the USA market.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 15 July 2025, subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent provided under share subscription agreement (SSA).

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries.