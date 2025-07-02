Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
PDS said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, PDS Sourcing has entered into share subscription agreement to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link (GSCL) for total consideration of Rs 10.25 crore ($1.20 million).

GSCL is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's global footprint, with a strategic focus on enhancing its presence and service capabilities in the USA market.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 15 July 2025, subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent provided under share subscription agreement (SSA).

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 40.30 crore despite 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3525.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter declined 2.10% to settle at Rs 399.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

