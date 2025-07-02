PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

PDS said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, PDS Sourcing has entered into share subscription agreement to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link (GSCL) for total consideration of Rs 10.25 crore ($1.20 million).GSCL is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's global footprint, with a strategic focus on enhancing its presence and service capabilities in the USA market.
The transaction is expected to be completed by 15 July 2025, subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent provided under share subscription agreement (SSA).
PDS is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 40.30 crore despite 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3525.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter declined 2.10% to settle at Rs 399.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app