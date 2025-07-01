Lupin carves-out its LupinLife Consumer Healthcare

To focus on OTC consumer wellness solutions

Lupin announced the strategic carve-out of its consumer healthcare business, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare (LCH), into a wholly owned subsidiary, effective 01 July 2025. This initiative aligns with the aspiration to establish a specialized consumer healthcare entity, with an enhanced focus on India's rapidly growing self care market.

Since its inception in 2017, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare has emerged as a strong over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare business with a portfolio of scientifically formulated and trusted brands such as Softovac, Beplex Forte, Corcium and Aptivate. Anil Kaushal will lead the new independent entity as Chief Executive Officer. This restructuring will enable enhanced focus with targeted investments, leading to increased consumer impact, market expansion, and accelerated growth.