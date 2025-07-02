Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 4.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd gained 2.33% today to trade at Rs 423. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.36% to quote at 38166.08. The index is up 4.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Control Print Ltd increased 1.97% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 0.33 % over last one year compared to the 5.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 4.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3958 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50119 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 597 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 268.2 on 01 Jul 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Indices poised for a flat start

PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

Lupin carves-out its LupinLife Consumer Healthcare

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story