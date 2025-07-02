Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 4.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd gained 2.33% today to trade at Rs 423. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.36% to quote at 38166.08. The index is up 4.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Control Print Ltd increased 1.97% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 0.33 % over last one year compared to the 5.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.