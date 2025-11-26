Asian Paints to set up second manufacturing plant in UAE

Through its subsidiary - Berger Paints Emirates

Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Paints, proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum. The facility will be spread across 100,000 sqm within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), Abu Dhabi, UAE.

