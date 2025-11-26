Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
L G Balakrishnan & Bros has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency "Guidance".

According to this MOU, the Guidance will extend necessary support and facilitation as set forth in the MOU in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws.

This will help the Company in obtaining necessary permissions, regulations, approvals, allotments, clearances and incentives from the relevant Government in the State of Tamil Nadu. This reiterates our Company's commitment to invest in the State of Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

