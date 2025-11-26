L G Balakrishnan & Bros signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

L G Balakrishnan & Bros has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency "Guidance".

According to this MOU, the Guidance will extend necessary support and facilitation as set forth in the MOU in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws.

This will help the Company in obtaining necessary permissions, regulations, approvals, allotments, clearances and incentives from the relevant Government in the State of Tamil Nadu. This reiterates our Company's commitment to invest in the State of Tamil Nadu.

