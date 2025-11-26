Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 156.41 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv declined 76.65% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 156.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.156.41125.9853.8180.019.7441.656.1739.456.8229.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News