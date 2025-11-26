DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 104.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 422.98% to Rs 977.97 crore

Net Loss of DME Development reported to Rs 104.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 223.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 422.98% to Rs 977.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

