GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 105.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 627.55 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 105.28% to Rs 99.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 627.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 540.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.627.55540.8261.0861.60262.49199.92155.6276.8299.6248.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News