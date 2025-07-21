Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark index rise 0.72%

Investors watched the latest trade developments, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying he was confident the U.S. and the EU could reach a trade deal before August 1.
U.S. stock futures edged higher ahead of key earnings reports from major tech companies, with Tesla and Google parent Alphabet set to unveil their earnings results on Wednesday, followed by Intel on Thursday.
Investors also looked ahead to a busy week of U.S. housing market data and comments from central bankers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a banking conference, as Trump piles pressure on him over rates and renovations at the U.S. central bank's headquarters.
Gold prices rose on a weakening dollar as investors debated the Federal Reserve's next move and U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that a 10 percent tariff would be imposed on any BRICS nation actively working to bypass the dollar in international trade.
Oil prices were marginally lower in Asian trade as investors weighed the prospect of increased supply from OPEC+ against new sanctions on Russia.
China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.72 percent to 3,559.79 as the People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0 percent and 5-year LPR at 3.5 percent, as expected.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app