Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.62%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.62% at 26986.95 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.81%, HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 2.20% and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd added 2.06%. The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.26% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.49% to close at 25090.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.54% to close at 82200.34 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

