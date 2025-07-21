Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Jul 21 2025
Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,090.70, a discount of 49 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,139.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 122.30 points or 0.49% to 25,090.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.66% to 11.20.

Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

