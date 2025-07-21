Nifty July futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,090.70, a discount of 49 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,139.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 122.30 points or 0.49% to 25,090.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.66% to 11.20.

Reliance Industries, Eternal and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.