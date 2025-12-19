Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Friday as concerns over artificial intelligence spending and valuations eased, and signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered expectations of looser U.S. monetary policy next year.

Gold ticked lower but hovered near record highs.

Oil was on track for a second weekly loss as investors weighed the risk of a global surplus against concerns over Venezuelan supply disruptions.

China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.36 percent higher at 3,890.45 after a choppy session.

Geopolitics remained in the spotlight after the Trump administration announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than USD 10 billion.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75 percent to 25,690.53, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

