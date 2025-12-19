Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

The domestic equity indices ended with substantial gains, snapping a four-day losing streak. Market sentiment remained upbeat, supported by renewed buying from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and positive cues from Asian markets, even as investors continued to monitor global developments and key economic data. Additional support came from a rebound in the rupee against the US dollar and the signing of the IndiaOman Free Trade Agreement, which further boosted market confidence. The Nifty settled above the 25,950 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green with realty, auto and healthcare indices gaining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 447.55 points or 0.53% to 84,929.36. The Nifty 50 index gained 150.85 points or 0.58% to 25,966.40. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex fell 0.92% while the Nifty declined 0.89%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 1.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index soared 1.25%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,734 shares rose and 1,432 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.90% to 9.52. India-Oman Trade Deal India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Muscat on 18 December 2025, marking a major step toward deepening bilateral economic ties. The agreement will eliminate duties on nearly all goods, covering 98.08% of Indian export lines and 77.79% of Omani imports, and is scheduled to come into effect in the first quarter of 2026.

The pact is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade, which stood at $10.61 billion in FY 202425, by allowing 100% Indian foreign direct investment (FDI) in key Omani service sectors and substantially easing visa norms for skilled professionals. India has kept sensitive products such as agricultural products, including dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, and tobacco products, gold and silver bullion, jewellery and other labour-intensive products such as footwear, sports goods, and the scrap of many base metals out of the deal. New Listing: Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company were at Rs 2,576.40 on the BSE, representing a premium of 19% as compared with the issue price of Rs 2,165.

The stock debuted at Rs 2,606.20 on the BSE, exhibiting a premium of 20.38% over the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 2,662 and a low of 2,573.90. On the BSE, over 36.33 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty realty index climbed 1.67% to 884.90. The index rallied 2.01% in two consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (up 3.76%), Godrej Properties (up 2.25%), Lodha Developers (up 1.97%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.85%), Sobha (up 1.83%), DLF (up 1.79%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.49%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.03%) and SignatureGlobal India (up 0.90%).

Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries advanced 1.34% after the companys FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods (Udhaiyams), to expand its branded staples portfolio. Refex Industries rose 0.24%. The company said its subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power (VRPL), has signed a contract with a leading independent power producer for the supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs) aggregating 148 MW. Park Medi World shed 0.48%. The company said that it has entered into agreements to acquire whole of existing shareholding of KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), in an all-cash transaction amounting Rs 245 crore.

BLS International Services rallied 2.65% after the Delhi High Court quashed the debarment order imposed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which had barred the company from participating in tenders for two years. Apollo Micro Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that its subsidiary IDL Explosives has received industrial license for manufacturing of widely used explosives HMX and TNT. Precision Electronics jumped 4.77% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.16 crore from a private entity operating in the defence segment. Ather Energy surged 6.13% after the electric two wheeler maker announced plans to enter the auto insurance distribution space.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works dropped 5.98%. The company said that it has received a rock dredging work contract from Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) worth Rs 58.39 crore. NBCC (India) jumped 5.13% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 179.37 crore from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur. GPT Infraprojects rose 0.98% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,804.48 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). Global Markets: European markets advanced on Friday as investors digested a slew of economic data and central bank decisions.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, while Norways central bank held rates steady at 4% and Swedens central bank left its key policy rate unchanged at 1.75%. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rates, with a narrow majority of its nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting for a 25-basis-point reduction, bringing the base rate down to 3.75%. European investors are also closely watching developments in France, where lawmakers are set to hold crucial budget discussions. A joint committee of politicians is scheduled to negotiate the terms of the 2026 spending plan later on Friday.

Most Asian markets ended higher as investors assessed the latest Bank of Japan decision. The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking its highest level since 1995. Japans consumer inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in November, government data showed Friday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, remained unchanged from 3% in October. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. eased to 2.7% in November 2025, marking its lowest level since July. The reading came in below market expectations of 3.1% and was also lower than the 3% recorded in September, offering further relief on the inflation front.