Ola Electric rallies after promoter completes stake monetisation

Ola Electric Mobility hit the upper circuit of 10% to Rs 34.40 after the company confirmed that its promoter has completed a one time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding.

The stock had fallen 16.34% over the previous three sessions and touched a record low of Rs 30.79 on Thursday, 18 December 2025. At current levels, the shares are down 65.57% from their 52 week high of Rs 99.90 hit on 26 December 2024.

The rebound came after clarity on recent bulk deals by promoter Bhavish Aggarwal. Exchange data showed that on December 18, he sold 2.83 crore shares, or 0.64% equity, at Rs 31.90 apiece, raising Rs 90.27 crore.

Earlier, Aggarwal sold 2.62 crore shares, or about 0.6% equity, on December 16 at an average price of Rs 34.99, raising around Rs 92 crore. This was followed by the sale of 4.19 crore shares, or 0.95% equity, on December 17 at an average price of Rs 33.96, fetching about Rs 142.3 crore. Together, the three transactions accounted for 2.19% of Ola Electrics equity, valued at Rs 324.27 crore. As of September 2025, Aggarwal held 132.39 crore shares, or 30.02% equity, in the company. In a statement, Ola Electric said the monetisation was carried out solely to fully repay a promoter level loan of around Rs 260 crore and to release all 3.93% shares that were previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges.

Following the transactions, the promoter group continues to hold a 34.6% stake in Ola Electric. The company said there is no dilution of promoter control and no change in long term commitment. It added that the exercise was planned, time bound and executed entirely at the promoters personal level, with no impact on operations, performance or strategic direction. Ola Electric reiterated its focus on building a globally competitive, India first electric mobility and clean energy company. Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.