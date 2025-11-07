Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks declined on Friday as U.S. private-sector job reports signaled weakness in the country's labor market and customs data showed Chinese exports unexpectedly fell in October after months of frontloading U.S. orders to beat President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Traders also weighed cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials expressing hesitation about continuing with further interest rate cuts.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.25 percent at 3,997.56 amid mixed catalysts.

Markets showed little reaction to official data that showed China's exports contracted in October, hit by a 25 percent drop in shipments to the United States.

Data showed exports fell 1.1 percent year-on-year last month, marking the first drop in shipments since February following an 8.3 percent increase in September.

Imports rose 1 percent last month from the year before, compared with 7.4 percent growth in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.92 percent to 26,241.83 on concerns about stretched tech valuations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story