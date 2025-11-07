Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 101.60 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 28.33% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 101.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.101.60160.5813.5612.018.9513.552.253.181.672.33

