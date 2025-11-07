Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 1261.79 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 12.45% to Rs 37.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 1261.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1109.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1261.791109.7410.3610.0481.3459.3662.3344.4437.0332.93

