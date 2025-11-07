Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 4814.03 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 24.07% to Rs 303.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 4814.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4244.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4814.034244.7911.4611.36582.67486.93409.25336.07303.99245.01

