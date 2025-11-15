Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit rises 39.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports rose 39.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.1313.17-0.763.570.780.640.700.560.710.51

