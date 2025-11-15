Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 77.65% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.451.1753.3393.160.251.180.191.170.190.85

