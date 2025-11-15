Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 77.65% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.451.17 -62 OPM %53.3393.16 -PBDT0.251.18 -79 PBT0.191.17 -84 NP0.190.85 -78

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

