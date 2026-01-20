Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore

Asian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.23 109 OPM %52.0834.78 -PBDT0.09-0.10 LP PBT0.03-0.16 LP NP0-0.09 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story