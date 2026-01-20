Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore

Asian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.480.2352.0834.780.09-0.100.03-0.160-0.09

