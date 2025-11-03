ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 1053.70 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 18.61% to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 1053.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 973.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1053.70973.8613.0111.99131.52111.05103.6689.4979.8067.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News