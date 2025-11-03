Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Hitachi Cash Management Services to provide its Zaggle Propel platform.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.