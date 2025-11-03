Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Jost's Engineering Company declined 8.39% to Rs 315.15 after the company reported a sharp fall in earnings for Q2 FY26.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit slumped 70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.23 crore on a 19.2% decline in net sales to Rs 47.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax dropped 66.96% YoY to Rs 1.88 crore but jumped 108.89% sequentially.

Total expenses fell 13.7% YoY to Rs 45.88 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses declined 16.6% YoY to Rs 5.04 crore, while finance costs increased 17.7% YoY to Rs 0.73 crore.

Mumbai-based Josts Engineering Company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying material handling equipment (MHE) and engineering product (EPD) solutions catering to various industries.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

