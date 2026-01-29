Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

ASK Automotive added 2.40% to Rs 436.60 after the company reported an 21.29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 18.48% YoY to Rs 1,084.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax rose 22.55% to Rs 105.29 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 85.91 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 146 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 26.8% compared with Rs 115 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 13.4% in Q3 FY26 from 12.5% posted in the same quarter last year.

The companys Advanced Braking Systems business reported a 22% year-on-year revenue growth, while Aluminium Lightweighting Precision Solutions rose 36% and Safety Control Cables increased 22%. Export revenues stood at Rs 38 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period. Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and MD, said, the company delivered a strong quarter and nine-month performance, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of robust growth since listing. Consolidated revenue rose 18.5% YoY in Q3 (up 28% excluding Wheel Assembly), with EBITDA up 26.8% and PAT up 21.3%, the highest-ever quarterly performance. EBITDA margin expanded 88 bps to 13.4%, while EPS for 9M FY26 increased to Rs 11.45 from Rs 9.64 YoY. He attributed the growth to ramp-up at the Karoli and Bangalore facilities, cost efficiencies, and expansion of value-added businesses, noting the company continues to outperform 2W industry growth and remains focused on sustaining margins and long-term stakeholder value.