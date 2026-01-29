NSE SME KRM Ayurveda rings the opening bell like a healing conch

KRM Ayurveda traded at Rs 176.05 on the NSE, a premium of 30.41% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 172.10, a premium of 27.48% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.3% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 180.70 and a low of Rs 165.15. About 29.68 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

KRM Ayurveda's IPO was subscribed 46.98 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 January 2026 and it closed on 23 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 128 to Rs 135 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 57,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 67.28% from 92.16% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds capital expenditure for construction and development of telemedicine operational facilities, purchase of CRM software & hardware infrastructure, human resources, repayment/prepayment of loan, to meet out the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, KRM Ayurveda on 20 January 2026, raised Rs 20.81 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.42 lakh shares at Rs 135 per share to 5 anchor investors. KRM Ayurveda operates an expanding network of Ayurvedic hospitals and clinics across India, with six hospitals and five clinics offering integrated healthcare based on traditional Ayurvedic principles and modern quality standards. The company manufactures a wide range of Ayurvedic medicines, herbal remedies, dietary supplements, and wellness and skincare products, while also reaching patients internationally through telemedicine consultations and online sales. Its facilities provide in-patient and out-patient care for chronic conditions, lifestyle disorders, and rehabilitation, supported by Panchakarma therapy units, herbal pharmacies, Ayurvedic diet kitchens, yoga and meditation halls, and consultations with qualified Vaidyas. KRM Ayurveda also runs specialised clinics for orthopaedics, skin and hair care, womens wellness and geriatric services, along with structured wellness programmes focused on stress management, weight control, preventive healthcare, and personalised diet and lifestyle guidance. As of 31 December 2025, the company had a total of 443 employees.