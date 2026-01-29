Balu Forge jumps on induction into NATO defence supply chain

Balu Forge Industries surged 4.63% to Rs 372.55 after the company announced its induction into the NATO supply chain.

The company said it has been certified as a supplier of high-precision, mission-critical defence components for NATO member states.

The induction allows Balu Forge to manufacture and supply artillery shell bodies and complex forged components for global defence platforms.

The development expands Balu Forge's defence portfolio into global artillery and advanced ammunition programmes.

The company added that NATO onboarding provides long-term revenue visibility and access to high-margin international defence contracts.

Balu Forge Industries is a precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture.