Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balu Forge jumps on induction into NATO defence supply chain

Balu Forge jumps on induction into NATO defence supply chain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Balu Forge Industries surged 4.63% to Rs 372.55 after the company announced its induction into the NATO supply chain.

The company said it has been certified as a supplier of high-precision, mission-critical defence components for NATO member states.

The induction allows Balu Forge to manufacture and supply artillery shell bodies and complex forged components for global defence platforms.

The development expands Balu Forge's defence portfolio into global artillery and advanced ammunition programmes.

The company added that NATO onboarding provides long-term revenue visibility and access to high-margin international defence contracts.

Balu Forge Industries is a precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 35.50% to Rs 65.04 crore while net sales rose 34.38% to Rs 299.51 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 16 cr

L&T gains as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 2,832 cr

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 243 cr

Wall Street Mixed as Fed Holds Rates; Gold and Tech Stocks Shine

Nifty slips below 25,250 mark; IT shares under pressure

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story