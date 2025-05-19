Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales rise 156.81% to Rs 114.51 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 156.81% to Rs 114.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.22% to Rs 288.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.5144.59 157 288.81201.65 43 OPM %22.192.53 -16.342.87 - PBDT24.03-0.21 LP 44.240.71 6131 PBT21.60-3.01 LP 34.38-10.64 LP NP15.35-13.58 LP 26.23-4.30 LP

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

