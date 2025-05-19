Divis Lab gains after Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/ share

Divis Laboratories rallied 4.87% to Rs 6,587.25 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 662 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 538 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 864 crore, up 21.17% from Rs 713 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense stood at Rs 1,807 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8.26% on a YoY basis. The cost of material consumed was Rs 931 crore (up 3.67% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 350 crore (up 17.84% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported a forex gain of Rs 10 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 2 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 25.61% to Rs 667 crore on a 12.26% rise in revenue to Rs 2,536 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2025, the companys consolidated net profit rose 36.93% YoY to Rs 2,191 crore. Revenue from operations grew 19.31% YoY to Rs 9,360 crore, compared to FY24.

On the capex front, the company stated that the Unit III greenfield project at Ontimamidi Village, near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, commenced commercial operations during the current quarter. The company capitalised assets worth Rs 1,118 crore during the financial year, of which Rs 755 crore pertained to Unit III at Kakinada.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year 202425, subject to approval by the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Further, the companys board has approved the superannuation of L. Kishore Babu, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective from 1 August 2025. The board placed on record its appreciation for Babus contributions and leadership at Divis Labs.

Furthermore, the board has approved the appointment of Venkatesa Perumallu Pasumarthy as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, also effective 1 August 2025. The appointment was recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee of the company.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

