Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 273.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Aspinwall &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 273.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 77.89 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 273.51% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 77.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.59% to Rs 10.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 295.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.8965.53 19 295.64294.52 0 OPM %3.183.42 -3.087.19 - PBDT6.054.18 45 14.7424.20 -39 PBT4.492.85 58 9.5519.58 -51 NP5.641.51 274 10.6828.55 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aspinwall &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story