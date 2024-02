Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 86.09 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 42.16% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 86.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.86.0965.053.736.563.444.352.163.232.631.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel