Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.46% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.46% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.642.607.54-12.690.36-0.33-0.02-0.72-0.02-0.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp