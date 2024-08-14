Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.46% to Rs 4.64 croreNet Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.46% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.642.60 78 OPM %7.54-12.69 -PBDT0.36-0.33 LP PBT-0.02-0.72 97 NP-0.02-0.72 97
