Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.36% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.36% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.413.4614.23-10.690.77-0.360.38-0.740.38-0.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News