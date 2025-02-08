Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.36% to Rs 5.41 croreNet profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.36% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.413.46 56 OPM %14.23-10.69 -PBDT0.77-0.36 LP PBT0.38-0.74 LP NP0.38-0.74 LP
