Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 7.41% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.521.7467.1174.141.351.591.311.551.001.08

