Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 206.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.84% to Rs 63.98 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 206.80% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.84% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.9843.5734.0116.8925.819.7524.688.8518.506.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News