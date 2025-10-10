Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

Oct 10 2025
The combined Assets Under Management (AUM) of the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed the ₹16 lakh crore mark, the ministry of Finance stated. Marking an important milestone in Indias pension journey, the subscriber base has also widened to surpass 9 Crores, it noted. PFRDA has introduced key initiatives to strengthen the NPS and widen pension inclusion. This includes the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) effective from 1st October 2025 which offers greater investment choice. With this achievement, PFRDA remains committed to its vision of ensuring old-age income security for all Indians, it said.

Oct 10 2025

