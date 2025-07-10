Associated Alcohols & Breweries fixes record date for final dividend

Record date is 25 July 2025

Associated Alcohols & Breweries has fixed 25 July 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible to receive the final dividend of Rs. 02.00/- per Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10.00/- each fully paid up (i.e. @20%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News